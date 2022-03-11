Alan Jackson is hitting the road in 2022. The county music icon has announced the cities and dates for his Last Call: One More for the Road Tour, which will launch in June and run through October.

The newly announced tour is Jackson's first since revealing in 2021 that he's been diagnosed with CMT (Charcot-Marie-Tooth), a chronic neuropathy condition that results in nerve deterioration and impacts muscle function, movement and balance.

A press release announcing the dates stops short of calling it Jackson's farewell tour, but it does note that the Country Music Hall of Famer "will thrill audiences — visiting cities and areas he hasn’t in several years for the last time — as fans relive hits like 'Chattahoochee' and 'It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere' night-after-night."

"I’ve always admired my heroes like George Jones, Merle Haggard, Loretta Lynn and Charley Pride who just played as much as they wanted to, as long as they could,” Jackson states. “I’ve always thought I’d like to do that, and I’d like to as long as my health will allow. I’ll try to do as much as I can, but if I’m comin’ your way, come see me."

Most of the cities for Jackson's Last Call: One More for the Road Tour will go on sale on March 18. Tickets, fan club presale, and tour information are available via his website. Jackson will also offer VIP packages to the upcoming shows, including a pre-show party presented by AJ’s Good Time Bar, Jackson's Nashville honky-tonk.

Jackson will donate one dollar from every ticket sold for his Last Call: One More for the Road Tour to the CMT Research Foundation, a 501(c)(3) federal tax-exempt organization that funds research for drug development. A group of CMTRF donors and board members will also match each dollar donated.

Alan Jackson's 2022 One More for the Road Tour Dates:

June 24 - Biloxi, Miss. @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum

June 25 - Knoxville, Tenn. @ Thompson-Boling Arena

July 29 - St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center

July 30 - Grand Forks, N.D. @ Alerus Center

Aug. 12 - Savannah, Ga. @ Enmarket Arena **

Aug. 13 - Greenville, S.C. (Bon Secours Wellness Arena) **

Aug. 26 - Lincoln, Neb. @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

Aug. 27 - Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center

Sept. 9 - Lexington, Ky. @ Rupp Arena

Sept. 10 - Greensboro, N.C. @ Greensboro Coliseum

Sept. 16 - Austin, Texas @ Moody Center

Sept. 17 - Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center

Sept. 30 - Glendale, Ariz. @ Gila River Arena ++

Oct. 1 - Anaheim, Calif. @ Honda Center

Oct. 7 - Atlantic City, N.J. @ Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

Oct. 8 - Pittsburgh, Penn. @ PPG Paints Arena

** On Sale Date to Be Announced

++ Rescheduled concert from 2020. Tickets for previous events will be honored; new tickets available