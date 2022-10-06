The Boot’s Weekly Picks: H.C. McEntire, Rising Appalachia + More

H.C. McEntire turns inward in her new single "Soft Crook," a vulnerable examination of her own struggle with depression. McEntire has made a name for herself, lending a haunting Americana sound to themes of queer desire and loss, first as the frontwoman of Mount Moriah and later as a backup singer for Angel Olsen until her 2018 solo debut.

Here, her poetic lyrics acknowledge the weight of what she nicknames a "mysterious and unpredictable companion" while also making room for the comfort she feels in her girlfriend's arms. "Right now, there are angels," she repeats over a dogged, distorted guitar. "There are angels all around." -- Annie Parnell