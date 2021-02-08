Russell Dickerson's "Home Sweet" music video doubles as a family memory book come to life.

Released on Feb. 3, the clip marked the eight-year anniversary of the day Dickerson proposed to his now-wife Kailey. That's where the video begins, too: It opens by showing the singer serenading his now-wife with an acoustic song professing his love, before getting down on one knee with a ring in his hand. Kailey, of course, tearfully replies "yes" to the life-changing proposal.

The video is filled with clips of the couple throughout the years together, from peeks at their wedding day to a shot of them holding the "sold" sign in front of their newly purchased home to footage of the couple lovingly cradling their five-month-old son, Remington. "Home sweet / You and me / Ain't got much / But we got all we need / Wherever the wind blows / Wherever this life goes / Baby, all I know / Ain't nothin' like, nothin' like / Home sweet," Dickerson sings while watching the memories on a projector screen in an empty living room.

""Home Sweet" is in my Top 5 best songs I've ever been a part of writing," the country singer says in a press release. "The stories portrayed and the emotions felt are all real-life experiences all wrapped up in this all-out anthem!"

"Home Sweet" is the second single off of Dickerson's sophomore album, Southern Symphony, and follows four consecutive No. 1 hits: "Yours," "Blue Tacoma," "Every Little Thing" and "Love You Like I Used To."

Russell and Kailey Dickerson met as students at Belmont University and married in May of 2013; they welcomed Remington in September. Kailey directed the music videos for "Yours," "Every Little Thing" and "Love You Like I Used To."

