Russell Dickerson is one sappy fella — even he admits it! His undeniably sweet nature shines through in yet another love song, his new track "Home Sweet."

“This song is as real as it gets,” says Dickerson in a press release. “The week [my wife] Kailey and I got home from our honeymoon, my income stopped. I was in between deals and we were flat broke! Now, we just moved into our new house and have a baby on the way, so yeah, 'Home Sweet' is about as spot-on real-life as it gets.”

“Home Sweet” is the second song to be released from Dickerson's soon-to-be-announced sophomore album. The lyric video for the song showcases the love between Dickerson and his wife, as they sit outside together in their sprawling Nashville backyard, enjoying a bonfire on a quiet summer night.

The clip is especially sweet toward the end of video when Kailey stands up to reveal her growing belly. As Dickerson mentions, the two are expecting their first child (a boy!) together later this year.

Dickerson has plenty to be smiling about these days: Not only is he an ACM Awards nominee for New Male Artist of the Year, but he is also enjoying a streak of No. 1 hits, including "Yours," "Blue Tacoma" and “Every Little Thing.”