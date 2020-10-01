Country music would look much different without Ross Copperman. The ace songwriter has penned hits for the likes of Keith Urban, Blake Shelton, Kenny Chesney and Dierks Bentley, and that's not all: This Nashville insider is a triple threat, with producing and singing talents that rival his songwriting chops.

Born in Roanoke, Va., on Oct. 1, 1982, Copperman actually got his start outside the world of country music. According to a 2015 interview in Songwriter Universe, he grew up as a rock fan who loved Radiohead and Led Zeppelin. He then signed a record deal -- as an artist -- with Sony Records UK, moved to London and began to work to launch a career as a touring singer-songwriter. Copperman even charted in the UK with his first major single, "All She Wrote," which broke the Top 30 in Scotland.

But life on the road wore on Copperman, and he decided to move to Nashville and focus on being a songwriter and producer. He began carving out his lane in Music City, and ultimately scored his first single when Thompson Square sent "Glass," a song he co-wrote with Jon Nite, to country radio.

That song peaked at No. 15 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart in 2012, and from there, Copperman's career started taking off. He notched his first Top 5 hit as a songwriter with Dierks Bentley's "Tip It on Back."

To date, Copperman has earned 17 No. 1 Billboard hits. In April, he hit No. 1 on the Billboard Songwriters chart thanks to four simultaneous Top 20 hits: Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's "Nobody But You," Luke Bryan's "What She Wants Tonight," Brett Young's "Catch" and Kelsea Ballerini's Halsey duet, "The Other Girl."

In a relatively short amount of time, this talented songwriter and producer has risen through the ranks in Music City, and he's still got plenty of years ahead of him in his career. Read on as The Boot counts down our 10 favorite songs by Copperman.