Kelsea Ballerini dropped her brand-new, self-titled album on Friday (March 20), and to celebrate the release, she hosted an Instagram Live party to answer fan questions, play some of the songs and virtually bring out a couple of surprise guests.

Kenny Chesney and Halsey, both of whom are featured on the album, dialed into Ballerini's live-streamed release show to talk about their participation in the project. Halsey and Ballerini explained the story behind the "The Other Girl," their duet on the album.

The song is a woman-to-woman duet about a guy who's cheating on both of them with each other, but the singers agree that it's not about tearing the other woman down. Read on as Halsey and Ballerini reflect on the tune's message of empowerment.

Ballerini: I was doing a ton of writing on the road. I was opening for Keith Urban, and I loved the idea of having a female collab, because you don't see it a lot and I think it's so powerful. And [Halsey] brought this new life to the song.

Halsey: It was really cool, because [Ballerini] and I were both in really good places in our lives and drawing from old hurt. To sing a song, or perform a song live, that has evolved from what it could have meant to what it means now, is just the best thing ever.

There's so much music -- and I'm partially responsible for this -- but there's so much music in the world about cheating partners...People wanna pin it on the other girl, and make it the other girl's fault, so it was so cool for us to be coming together and being like, "You know what? Forget him. We're not gonna hate each other."

To be clear, this is a fictional event. But just us representing those two sides of women in the equation, being like, "No, we're not gonna let misogyny turn us against each other, instead we're empowered."

Ballerini: [Halsey] is the first person I've been like, "Will you please be a part of something that I'm doing?" We're basically the same age, and have different but similar upbringings in life. So, to walk alongside each other is amazing.

I think it's wonderful and beautiful to have two women who could easily be competitive turn it [on its head] and show people that you can both want all the things in the world and support each other to get there.