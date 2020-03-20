Kelsea Ballerini’s ‘Kelsea': 5 Utterly Honest Songs

Kelsea Ballerini completely owns her personality -- all of it -- on Kelsea, her third studio album. Out Friday (March 20), the new record boasts a slew of hit songwriters and some well-known special guests, but don't let those names distract you from the truths Ballerini drops in the 13 tracks.

Singer-songwriter moments ("LA") mix with country jams ("Hole in the Bottle") and pop bangers ("Bragger") on Kelsea, but that commingling doesn't feel awkward or forced. Even on the poppiest of tracks, Ballerini employs an honesty that's in line with country's tradition of three chords and the truth.

Black River Entertainment

While selecting her special guests -- Halsey on "The Other Girl," Kenny Chesney on "Half of My Hometown" -- Ballerini rooted herself in reality, too. She and Halsey are good friends, and their collaboration grew out of that friendship, not the other way around, while Ballerini and Chesney share a hometown; the country superstar is from the same spot as Ballerini, and he was her first and only choice to sing the track with her.

Ballerini is known by her fans for her genuine, (mostly) no-holds-barred social media presence, and with Kelsea, she presents that same level of truth. It suits her well. Keep reading to hear five of the album's most honest tunes.