‘Wonderful Tonight’: Hear Ronnie Dunn’s Tender Eric Clapton Cover [LISTEN]

Ronnie Dunn is rounding out his forthcoming album, Re-Dunn, by sharing the final two songs off the project, including a rendition of Eric Clapton's "Wonderful Tonight." Dunn's "Wonderful Tonight" stays fairly true to how the ballad was originally recorded, though the singer admits that it's difficult to beat the authenticity and heart that Clapton brings to the song's first version.

"I would drive back and forth from Tulsa to Nashville with Eric Clapton's drummer, Jamie Oldaker," Dunn says of his early memories of the tune. "Jamie told me how Eric wrote 'Wonderful Tonight' for Pattie. It's hard to get as organic as Eric was, because he wrote it on a personal level for his wife, but we really enjoyed recording it."

Re-Dunn is a passion project for the country star and Brooks & Dunn bandmate. Due out on Jan. 10, 2020, the album consists of Dunn's solo renditions of some of the classic country and rock hits that have made a particularly poignant impression on him.

Ever since announcing Re-Dunn in early September 2019, Dunn has rolled out two tracks off the new project every four weeks. He has previously shared versions of "I Won't Back Down," "The Cowboy Rides Away," "Amarillo by Morning," "Long Cool Woman (in a Black Dress)" and more.

Alongside "Wonderful Tonight," Dunn has also shared his take on the Eagles' "Peaceful Easy Feeling." In a press release, the singer explains that the song is a keystone of Re-Dunn, as well as his own personal music education.

"It was the first song I heard from the Eagles," Dunn notes. "We had the album in the dorm room in college, and I flipped. It never grows old for me. Re-Dunn wouldn't be complete without including it."

The Secret History of Brooks & Dunn's Breakup