Eagles guitarist Joe Walsh has just bought a bungalow in California, and pictures show a luxurious property fit for a rock star — or his son.

The legendary singer-songwriter and instrumentalist plunked down $2.345 million for a 3-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom, 2,446-square-foot bungalow in Sherman Oaks, and though it's not a massive mansion, the home has all of the amenities of high-end living.

Originally built in 1959, the ranch-style home has been completely renovated and updated in recent years, with 10-foot ceilings throughout, white oak floors, a whole-home sound system and a wall of sliding glass doors that lets in plenty of natural light.

The gourmet kitchen and eat-in area feature all high-end finishes and appliances, while a formal dining area can seat 10 people. The living room centers around a fireplace and also offers sweeping views of the backyard pool area, while the family room doubles as a media room at the touch of a button.

The master suite is an en suite that steps into both an oversized walk-in closet and a master bathroom that "belongs in a 5-star resort," according to the listing.

The exterior of the home is just as impressive; the luxury bungalow sits behind gates on a very private piece of land with a pool and mature hedges that shield the property from neighbors. There's also a pool house with a separate dining area and fireplace, as well as a vegetable garden and an ADU with separate laundry facilities, a walk-in closet and well-appointed kitchen of its own.

Celebrity real estate site Dirt.com reports that Walsh and his wife, Marjorie Bach, bought the house for her son, Christian Quilici, who is the head of the VetsAid charitable organization. He and Walsh co-founded the charity.

Scroll through the photos below to see inside Joe Walsh's spectacular California bungalow, and keep scrolling to see inside houses belonging to Don Henley and Glenn Frey.

