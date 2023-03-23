Roman Alexander Finds Love on ‘Bourbon Street’ [EXCLUSIVE]

As one of the longest-tenured independent artists on Spotify's marquee Hot Country playlist, Roman Alexander continues his streak of hit-ready releases with a passionate new song, "Bourbon Street."

Premiering exclusively on The Boot, the vibrant midtempo tune finds Alexander basking in the love he found in that fateful locale. Instead of going drink after drink, the singer and his love interest realize they're content with just spending time with each other and getting lost in conversation.

"Can I buy you a drink / She said no, I just wanna walk with you a while / Said baby that's cool, just talkin to you I could go on like this for miles / Cobblestone cold sober / Gettin high on getting closer / Didn't need whiskey for you and me / To have the wildest night on Bourbon Street," Alexander reminisces in the buoyant chorus, struck by love at first sight.

Of his latest offering, which he co-wrote with Allison Veltz and Jared Keim, Alexander tells The Boot, "The idea that inspired 'Bourbon Street' was a particular story of meeting a girl after leaving a writers round in Nashville and spending an evening with her in a part of Downtown Nashville called Printer's Alley.

"It reminds me about what I always thought New Orleans' Bourbon Street would be like - there's even a venue called Bourbon Street Blues & Boogie Bar, which I love. I had never been to New Orleans before I wrote the song, so I wanted to change it up a bit and make it a little different by changing the location," he adds.

Sonically, the romantically charged “Bourbon Street” also blends contemporary country with nostalgic textures of classic country, bolstered by acoustic guitar strums and pedal steel lines.

“We were going for a sultry, traditional country sound with a splash of Billy Currington,” the Missouri native notes. “I went in with a pretty open mind but my producers, Jared Keim and Jerry Flowers added their touch to the song while still keeping it in the vein of what you hear now.”

With a knack for straight-from-the-heart songwriting and an ear for commercially-viable tunes, Alexander is already gearing up to drop “a lot more music” and put on “a lot more shows” soon.

“My main goal this year is to focus on releasing as much music as possible before 2024,” shares the singer, who also co-wrote Dustin Lynch’s latest Top 20 hit, “Party Mode.”

“I absolutely loved being on tour with Sam Hunt and then doing plenty of club dates to follow it up, and we aim to announce some more tour dates to really help push the new music. Rumor has it that there is an EP coming this summer…and talks of starting on an album!”

