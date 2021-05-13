Rodney Crowell Announces ‘Triage’, His 18th Studio Album

Industry veteran Rodney Crowell is looking forward to the release of his 18th studio album, Triage. The new project is set for release on July 23.

In anticipation of the album’s release, Crowell has shared “Something Has to Change" as its first single. A statement on recent events, the song's accompanying music video features an intimate performance at Castle Recording Studios with a live band, all wearing masks, as Crowell sings about the maladies he feels must change.

Los Angeles-based filmmaker and musician Haroula Rose, best known for her debut feature film Once Upon a River, directed Crowell's new video.

Deviating from the literary quality that Crowell is known for, Triage takes a more revealing approach. Crowell calls the finish project his most personal album yet, explaining in a press release that it reflects the answers he was seeking within himself during what has been a turbulent time.

“On Dec. 1, 2019, Rodney and I began to work on a group of new songs," shares Triage producer Dan Kobler in a press release. "In fits and starts, the process of refinement, reconstruction and realization took us through the new year and into this new era of isolation."

Though Triage was nearly completed by the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, being forced into quarantine pushed Crowell to dig even deeper, and many songs initially on the album were replaced. Like many artists, Crowell also had to scrap plans for a scheduled tour in 2020 and reschedule those shows later dates.

Triage will be released on Crowell’s own label, RC1 Records, through Thirty Tigers. Album details are below.

Rodney Crowell, Triage Tracklist:

1. “Don’t Leave Me Now”

2. “Triage”

3.“Transient Global Amnesia Blues”

4. “One Little Bird”

5. “Something Has to Change”

6. “Here Goes Nothing”

7. “I’m All About Love”

8.“Girl on the Street”

9. “Hymn #43”

10. “This Body Isn’t All There Is to Who I Am”

