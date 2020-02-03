Welcome to The Boot's News Roundup, a morning rundown of the news country music fans need to know. Read on to learn more about the latest goings-on in the country, Americana, bluegrass and folk genres.

Luke Combs and Eric Church have been announced as the headliners for the 2020 Rock the South Festival in Cullman, Ala., set for May 29-30. Brothers Osborne, Ashley McBryde, Tracy Byrd, DeeJay Silver, Diamond Rio and more as-yet-unannounced artists are set to perform at the Pepsi-sponsored event. Tickets and campsites go on sale via Rock the South's official website on Friday (Feb. 7), and start at $79.99 for a two-day general admission pass.

Brandi Carlile, Yola, Jade Bird and more Americana artists picked up big wins at the 2020 UK Americana Awards. Held on Thursday (Jan. 30) in London, the Awards recognized Carlile as International Artist of the Year, while Yola scored UK Artist of the Year and her acclaimed album Walk Through Fire won UK Album of the Year. The Highwomen's self-titled debut also took home International Album of the Year. Check out the full list of winners via the Americana Music Association UK's official Facebook page.

Kane Brown and the Avett Brothers will headline the 2020 Bunbury Music Festival. Set for June 5-7 in Cincinnati, Ohio, the three-day fest will also feature performances from Old Crow Medicine Show and Cake alongside pop acts Twenty One Pilots, Marshmello and Betty Who. Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

On the heels of his wildly popular collaboration with Lil Nas X on "Old Town Road," Billy Ray Cyrus has released a new EP. Called The Singin' Hills Sessions, Vol. 1: Sunset, the three-song EP includes a cover of Neil Diamond's "I Am I Said" along with "Killing the Blues," a track that features Shooter Jennings. The Singin' Hills Sessions, Vol. 1: Sunset is currently available for download and streaming via all major platforms.