The Avett Brothers’ Dad Loses 60 Guitars, Up to 100 Paintings in a House Fire

The Avett Brothers' immediate circle suffered a massive loss on Friday night (Nov. 26): Jim Avett, who is the father of the group's Scott and Seth Avett, experienced a house fire at his Concord, N.C. home, the Charlotte Observer reports.

The blaze, which seems to have originated from a golf cart, claimed 60 guitars and up to 100 paintings. In a Facebook post, Jim shared that "half the house is totally beyond repair."

"Everything alive that resided at our house escaped the fire with the possible exception of one unaccounted cat," he went on to say, adding that he was hoping to "make a plan" this week after consulting with his insurance company.

On social media, Jim also shared a photo of the house in flames, including what appears to be a carport verging on the brink of collapse. Despite the extensive losses incurred by the incident, the Avett family shared on Facebook that they were counting their blessings that things didn't get any worse.

"While we are saddened by this setback, it is not a knockout punch," Jim continued. "We have the strength, attitude, faith and abilities to move forward. And we will! Thank you for your most gracious and kind words. They mean the world to this family."

The Avett Brothers' latest project, The Third Gleam, came out in mid-2020.