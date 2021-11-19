Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Announce Global Summer 2022 Tour
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss will hit the road together next summer for an international tour in support of Raise the Roof, which arrives today.
The trek will kick off on June 1 in Canandaigua, N.Y., and conclude on July 20 in Berlin, Germany. These are the duo's first dates together since 2008, following the release of their initial collaboration, Raising Sand.
You can view a complete list of tour dates down below.
The announcement is part of a huge media blitz. Plant and Krauss will appear today on CBS Morning and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where they're set to perform songs from the new album. They will host a global YouTube livestream, and join NPR Music for an album listening party. They'll also play more from Raise the Roof this weekend on CBS Saturday Morning.
Plant admits there was some apprehension about stepping back into the studio more than a decade after the monumental success of Raising Sand. “I wasn’t sure whether we could re-invoke what we had,” he told the New York Times. “But it was very short-lived, that question of whether or not it was real. It was like, I bow to her and she curtsies to me, and we see what we can do.”
Listen to Robert Plant and Alison Krauss' 'Somebody Was Watching Over Me'
Tickets for the U.S. dates go on sale Dec. 3, following a series of pre-sales beginning Nov. 29. European dates go on sale Nov. 26, with pre-sales starting on Nov. 24.
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, Summer 2022 Tour Dates
June 1 - Canandaigua, NY @ CMAC
June 2 - Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
June 4 - Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium
June 6 - Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
June 7 - Chicago, IL @ Jay Pritzker Pavilion
June 9 - Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
June 11 - Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
June 12 - Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion @ The Mann
June 14 - Cary, NC @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre
June 16 - Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
June 26 - London, UK @ BST Hyde Park
July 1 - Hamar, NO @ Tjuvholmen Arena
July 2 - Bergen, NO @ Bergenhus Fortress
July 5 - Rättvik, SE @ Dalhalla
July 14 - Lucca, IT @ Lucca Summer Festival - Piazza Napoleone
July 16 - Stuttgart, DE @ JazzOpen Stuttgart 2022
July 18 - Sopot, PL @ Opera Lesna
July 20 - Berlin, DE @ Zitadelle
