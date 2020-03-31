Asleep at the Wheel co-founder and leader Ray Benson has contracted the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) -- but he didn't get confirmation of his diagnosis until more than a week after he began feeling ill. The singer-songwriter says he couldn't be tested the first time he asked because there were no tests available.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday (March 31), Benson shared his diagnosis with the coronavirus with fans and followers. He received confirmation that he had the virus on Tuesday morning, after getting tested on Monday (March 30).

However, Benson shares, he tried previously to get tested on March 21. "No tests so went home!" he says of the experience.

Benson isn't the only American who's tried to get tested for the coronavirus and failed. The New York Times reports that despite President Donald Trump's statement on a Monday conference call with United States governors that "ha[s]n’t heard about testing being a problem," and despite the fact that testing has increased, states are still faced with a shortage of coronavirus test kits.

As for his symptoms, Benson says he's "been feeling tired for about 10 days," but is "hoping for the best." He doesn't have the typical symptoms of a fever and a cough, he adds, but does also have a headache.

"I'll be ok," Benson writes. "Sure do miss playin' music and seein' everyone!"

Benson says he's "for the most part" been isolating himself alone, wearing a mask and washing his hands and using hand sanitizer. Nonetheless, he still managed to contract the virus.

"Stay well, this s--t's serious!!" he concludes.

In recent days, the country music community has been rocked by the news that the coronavirus killed '90s hitmaker Joe Diffie, who died Sunday (March 29) at the age of 61. Other artists who've tested positive for coronavirus include Kalie Shorr, Laura Bell Bundy and John Prine.

The coronavirus pandemic has not only touched individuals, it's wreaked havoc on the entertainment world in general, with a tremendous amount of artists and festival organizers choosing to cancel or postpone tours and events for 2020. To date, there are 140,904 recorded cases of the novel coronavirus in the United States; 2,405 people have died of the disease in the U.S. alone.