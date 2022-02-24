Brennen Leigh Shares First Single from New Album with Asleep at the Wheel [LISTEN]

Brennen Leigh joined forces with Asleep at the Wheel to create a collection of 12 brand new songs. Obsessed with the West, due out on May 6 via Signature Sounds Recordings, finds Leigh creating magic with the accomplished Texas-based band led by Ray Benson.

The first single is “If Tommy Duncan’s Voice Was Booze,” an homage to traditional Western swing and an early peak at what to expect from the entire collection.

“When I loved to Nashville from Texas, for some reason, it triggered another Western swing phase in my life,” Leigh said in a statement. “I was out of Texas, but something about the swing was still grabbing me; I was listening to a lot of Bob Wills and of course The Wheel. I had first been exposed to Western swing through my parents’ Asleep at the Wheel records while I was growing up.”

Leigh wrote 30 new Western swing tunes in 2021 before narrowing the list down to the twelve tracks that make up Obsessed with the West. She says the collection features a “1940s Cindy Walker type vibe,” but also cites jazz and country influences.

Hear “If Tommy Duncan’s Voice Was Booze” below:

Aside from her talents as a multi-instrumentalist, Leigh is known for her expert songwriting. Over the years, she's had some of country and Americana's biggest names record her tracks, including Lee Ann Womack, Rodney Crowell, Sunny Sweeney and Charley Crockett.

Obsessed with the West is Leigh's seventh studio album and will be available on May 6. A list of her upcoming tour dates are below; you can find additional ticketing information via Brennen Leigh's official website.

Brennen Leigh's 2022 Tour Dates:

Feb. 26 - Owensboro, Ky. @ Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum

April 21 - Dale, Texas @ Old Settlers Music Festival

May 5 - North Little Rock, Ark. @ Pulaski Technical College The Center for Humanities and Arts

May 6 - Kansas City, Mo. @ Knuckleheads Saloon

May 7 - Hopkins, Minn. @ Hopkins Center for the ArtsMay 8 - Chicago, Ill. @ City Winery

May 19 - The Woodlands, Texas @ Dosey Doe Big Barn

May 21 - Decatur, Ga. @ Eddie's Attic

May 28 - Steele, Ala. @ Horse Pens 40

June 26 - Greenfield, Mass. @ Green River Festival 2022

