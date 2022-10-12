You Can Buy a Piece of Ray Benson’s Massive Music Memorabilia Collection

Ray Benson is giving fans a chance to own a piece of his extensive collection of music and entertainment memorabilia.

The Asleep at the Wheel frontman has teamed up with Burley Auction to let go of an array of one-of-a-kind items, including custom guitars, classic cars and an Asleep at the Wheel-themed Harley Davidson motorcycle.

"After 50-plus years of collecting, I realized it's time for me to clean house and let someone else enjoy them for a while," Benson said.

ray benson motorcycle Ray Benson's Archive

The accomplished 71-year-old musician and producer gathered this incredible assortment of items organically over the years during his travels across the globe.

"I wouldn't say that I became a collector on purpose, but over my 50+ years of being in the music and entertainment industry, traveling the world doing what I love," Benson notes. "I've accumulated a vast collection of some really cool stuff! From the bay area music scene of the early '70s, to the Austin' Cosmic Cowboy' movement. Hats, boots, posters, cars and guitars! It's time for me to part ways and allow these items to find a new home and bring nostalgia and happiness to others."

Beginning today (Oct. 12), fans can bid on select items via Burley Auction's online auction website. Items currently up for grabs include a variety of vintage concert posters, rare guitar picks from Willie Nelson and Waylon Jennings, custom jerseys and Benson's fringed suit, which he wore during his appearance in the 1991 television movie Wild Texas Wind, starring Dolly Parton and Gary Busey.

ray benson auction Ray Benson's Archive

This Saturday (Oct. 15), additional items will be available for bidding at a live in-person auction at the Burley Auction Gallery in New Braunfels, Texas. Seating for the auction is limited, so reservations are strongly recommended.

A portion of the proceeds raised from the auctions will benefit The Texas Dance Hall Preservation, an organization dedicated to helping save and preserve Texas' historic dance halls. Additional information about the auction is available here.

Benson is currently on tour with Asleep at the Wheel in support of their 2021 record Half a Hundred Years, which features collaborations with Nelson, Emmylou Harris, George Strait, Lyle Lovett and more. You can find a complete list of the band's upcoming tour dates at Asleep at the Wheel's official website.