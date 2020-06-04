All of Rascal Flatts’ Singles, Ranked

Over the course of a massively successful, two decade-long career, Rascal Flatts have become an essential part of the soundtrack to country music fans' lives. Since 2000, the trio has dropped 11 studio albums as well as a collection of their greatest hits, topping the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart a whopping 14 times.

At the beginning of 2020, Rascal Flatts delivered sad news to their fans, explaining that after a planned banner year of touring and performances in celebration of their 20th anniversary as a group, they'd be calling it quits. Many wondered whether their breakup was really going to be as final as they made it sound, but the group's reasoning ultimately makes sense: Although they are sad to say goodbye to the era of Rascal Flatts, all three bandmates feel that it is simply time to move on.

Before Jay DeMarcus, Joe Don Rooney and Gary LeVox's final bow, they scheduled their massive Farewell: Life is a Highway Tour. Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the trek is been canceled, meaning fans won't have one last chance to watch the Flatts run through their massive discography and celebrate all of the hits that listeners have come to know and love over the course of their career.

The band has been around for so long, in fact, that many of their fans might not even have been born when they put out their earliest singles, such as 2000's "Prayin' for Daylight" and 2001's "I'm Movin' On." Whether you're brushing up on your Flatts knowledge before heading out to see them on tour or just getting to know an undiscovered side of this beloved country trio, there's always something new to learn about in the group's massive catalogue.

Below, The Boot counts down Every. Single. One. of Rascal Flatts' singles (39 in all!), dating back to the first song they ever cut -- back before they had a record deal, or even a name for their band.