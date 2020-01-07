When Rascal Flatts conclude their Farewell: Life Is a Highway Tour at the end of 2020, the country trio will have put a final, metaphorical exclamation point on a career full of them. Seventeen No. 1 songs, 23 million albums sold and more than 40 awards are just a piece of the band's incredible two decades together.

Gary LeVox, Jay DeMarcus and Joe Don Rooney of Rascal Flatts signed with Lyric Street Records in 1999. After releasing their self-titled debut album in 2000, along with the No. 3 single "Prayin' for Daylight," the trio had a firsthand experience of instant success.

Since their debut record, Rascal Flatts have released 10 additional studio albums, including one Christmas project. Their records have included hit singles such as "Love You Out Loud," "Mayberry," "Bless the Broken Road," "What Hurts the Most," "My Wish" and many, many others. They're now signed with Big Machine Label Group, the label they went to after Lyric Street shuttered in 2010.

Seven of Rascal Flatts' records have reached platinum status or higher. Feels Like Today, released in 2004, has been certified five-times platinum by the RIAA, while 2006's Me and My Gang, the group's fourth studio record, was the second-highest-selling album of the year and is certified four-times platinum by the RIAA.

Throughout their career, Rascal Flatts have entertained more than 11 million fans live in concert -- that's a lot of fans and a lot of shows! Click through the photo gallery below to see some of the best live shots of the Flatts over the years.