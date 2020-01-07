On Tuesday (Jan. 7), Rascal Flatts announced their 2020 Farewell: Life Is a Highway Tour. Calling the run a farewell tour implies a breakup, and, indeed, the trio says they plan to call it quits after 2020 -- but they were a little vague on the specifics.

Rascal Flatts' announcement comes at the beginning of 2020, which is also the year that marks Joe Don Rooney, Jay DeMarcus and Gary LeVox's 20th anniversary as a band. At the very least, even if the trio has no intentions of playing together again after the year is over, they've already scheduled a blowout year to celebrate the big milestone.

However, based on what the band has said over the past couple of years, not only should it not come as a huge surprise that they're planning a shift in their career, but we're also betting that fans haven't seen the last of Rascal Flatts together onstage. In fact, there's plenty of reasons that fans shouldn't be heartbroken over their breakup announcement, and not only because they've already revealed an extensive tour to cap off 2020.

It seems likely that Rascal Flatts are going to stick around long after the year is over, at least in some capacity. Here's why we think so:

Rascal Flatts' Best Live Shots