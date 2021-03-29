Rascal Flatts singer Gary LeVox is bringing his Christian faith to the fore with his debut solo single. LeVox co-wrote his new single, "The Distance," which offers up a faith-filled message in turbulent times.

LeVox teamed with Josh Hoge and Matt McVaney to write "The Distance," which a press release describes as "a first-person testimony, full of encouragement and a sense of resilience." He has also released a video for the song, which depicts him performing "The Distance" while surrounded by nature.

The piano-driven, pop-inflected track is an unabashed endorsement of LeVox' Christian values: "There's a grace among the sin / There's a fight that you will win / There's a life at the end / But only through Jesus," he sings, adding, "I know you wanna quit and the enemy says to give in / But I promise with God you can / Go the distance ..."

""The Distance" was the first song written for my solo chapter,” LeVox states. "With the struggles and battles so many have gone through this past year and taken over people’s everyday lives, this felt like a true song of hope. With this song, the message we wanted to share is that our hope is not lost, it’s found on the cross. And with God, we can go the distance. Don’t ever give up.”

LeVox has fronted Rascal Flatts since the superstar country trio formed in 1999. The group announced their Farewell Tour in January of 2020, but those plans had to be shelved due to the COVID-19 pandemic. LeVox plans to release an entire solo Christian project, but has not yet revealed the details.

"The Distance" is currently available for streaming and download across a variety of digital music providers.

