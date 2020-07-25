Rascal Flatts call on their expansive fanbase to share "How They Remember You" in a new fan-centric video.

The beloved trio of Gary LeVox, Jay DeMarcus and Joe Don Rooney, who announced a farewell four in January, after a 20-year career, have complied fan-submitted clips into a nostalgic video set to the track of their reflective song. The career-spanning clip includes a variety of throwback photos from pre-show meet and greets and performances over the years.

Shaggy haircuts, frosted tips and bleach-blond hair all make appearances in multiple flashback snaps alongside beaming fans with homemade T-shirts and signs. A common theme throughout the video is the way the band interact with their fans like family, whether bringing a lucky few onstage to sing with them or posing with a pregnant fan with the phrase "Future Flatthead" written on her shirt with an arrow pointing to her baby bump, LeVox and Rooney each resting a hand on her stomach.

"Did you stand or did you fall? / Build a bridge or build a wall? / Hide your love or give it all? / When it all comes down / It ain't if, it's how they remember you," the band croons in the chorus as two decades worth of memories float by on the screen.

"We wanted to celebrate the past 20 years with you guys and commemorate our shared memories with y’all. All the love we have felt back has been amazing and we’re excited for you to see this video," the group shares on Instagram. "We hope it takes you back like it did us and we look forward to continuing to make new memories."

"How They Remember You" is the title track of the trio's upcoming EP, set for release on Friday (July 31). Rascal Flatts had to scrap plans for their farewell tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic.