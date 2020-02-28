Texas country artists Randy Rogers and Wade Bowen are joining forces once again for a new duets album, and the longtime friends and collaborators are giving fans a taste of what's to come with the humor-tinged heartbreak song "Rodeo Clown." Press play above to listen.

"Rodeo Clown" showcases the pair's sense of humor as they describe their confusion and surprise over being left behind for a man in suspenders. Bowen calls the song "the perfect example of what we were aiming for when it came to picking songs for this album.

"It really shows how lyrics can truly set the tone for a song," he adds, "because at its core, the track itself is a classic, country ballad about heartache, but the funny lyrics take its ‘sad’ story in a completely different direction."

"Rodeo Clown" is one of 12 new songs on Hold My Beer, Vol. 2, which features an all-star cast of co-writers that includes Lori McKenna, Jon Randall, Ross Cooper and Josh Abbott. Shooter Jennings joins Rogers and Bowen on a version of “Ode to Ben Dorcy (Lovey’s Song),” an unreleased demo cut by Waylon Jennings.

“Unlike our first record, which kind of happened out of nowhere, this album was really planned,” Bowen explains. “We made a conscious effort to write for this specific project and also focused on bringing the best outside songs to the table. It was really important for us to be as mindful and purposeful as possible when it came to choosing the songs that made the cut for this volume."

Due out on May 8, Hold My Beer, Vol. 2 is the sequel to the duo's popular 2015 debut Hold My Beer, Vol. 1. Produced by Lloyd Maines, Vol. 2 is Rogers and Bowen's first full-length studio release since their 2016 live album, Watch This.

More details about Rogers and Bowen's forthcoming album and tour dates are expected to be announced in the weeks to come. Fans can pre-order Hold My Beer, Vol. 2 now.

Wade Bowen and Randy Rogers, Hold My Beer, Vol. 2 Track Listing:

1. “AM/FM” (Wade Bowen, Randy Rogers, Jon Randall, Jim Beavers)

2. “Rodeo Clown” (Chris DuBois, David Lee)

3. “Habits” (Wade Bowen, Randy Rogers, Jon Randall, Jim Beavers)

4. “Let Merle Be Merle” (Casey Twist, Ross Cooper, Josh Abbott)

5. “Rhinestoned” (Lori McKenna, Ryan Beaver, Ashley Ray)

6. “Ode to Ben Dorcy (Lovey’s Song)” feat. Waylon Jennings and Shooter Jennings (Waylon Jennings)

7. “Mi Amigo” feat. Asleep at the Wheel (Wade Bowen, Randy Rogers, Jon Randall, Jim Beavers)

8. “This Ain’t My Town” (Wade Bowen, Randy Rogers, Jon Randall, Jim Beavers)

9. “Warm Beer” (Adam Wright)

10. “Speak to Me Jukebox” (Wade Bowen, Will Knaak)

11. “Her” (Dean Dillon, Buddy Cannon)

12. “Hold My Beer” (Wade Bowen, Randy Rogers, Jim Beavers)