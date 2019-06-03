Randy Houser will hit the road this fall in support of his newest album, January's Magnolia. The trek will keep the singer-songwriter on the road from late October until early December.

Houser's Magnolia Tour will begin on Oct. 24 at the Bomb Factory in Dallas, Texas. A total of 12 stops are currently scheduled before the tour wraps up on Dec. 12 at the Paradise Rock Club in Boston, Mass., though a press release notes that more shows will be announced at a later date. Joining Houser on the road is Paul Cauthen, whose star has been rising in the Americana world in recent years.

Tickets for the Magnolia Tour will go on sale on Friday (June 7) at 9AM ET; a pre-sale will be available for Houser's fan club members on Wednesday (June 5) and Thursday (June 6). Visit RandyHouser.com for more details.

Magnolia, Houser's fifth studio album, finds the singer moving back toward his musical roots, favoring soul and blues influences instead of looking for sounds that would fit in at country radio. "For me, it was just that I had to find that thing and go ahead and exercise the creative side of my brain again," he says of the decision.

Houser recently released the lead track of Magnolia, "No Stone Unturned," as his newest single. He says the song encompasses his passion for playing live.

“My true passion is being out on the road, playing music. That’s kind of what "No Stone Unturned" is all about," Houser says in a press release. "I’ve always fancied myself a little bit of a traveling man so I’m looking forward to getting back out there and doing what I love.”

Randy Houser, 2019 Magnolia Tour Dates:

Oct. 24 — Dallas, Texas @ Bomb Factory (Paul Cauthen not performing)

Oct. 26 — Austin, Texas @ Nutty Brown Café & Amphitheatre

Nov. 2 — Chattanooga, Tenn. @ Tivoli Theatre

Nov. 8 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ 8 Seconds Saloon

Nov. 13 — Athens, Ga. @ Georgia Theatre

Nov. 14 — Knoxville, Tenn. @ Tennessee Theatre

Nov. 15 — Richmond, Va. @ The National

Nov. 16 — Charlottesville, Va. @ Jefferson Theater

Nov. 21 — Lake Buena Vista, Fla. @ House of Blues

Nov. 22 — Fort Myers, Fla. @ The Ranch Concert Hall & Saloon

Dec. 11 — New York City @ Webster Hall

Dec. 12 — Boston, Mass. @ Paradise Rock Club