Summer may be officially over, but RaeLynn isn't ready for Sad Girl Fall just yet. Her new song "Get That All the Time" is a flirty and infectious collaboration with Mitchell Tenpenny.

RaeLynn co-wrote "Get That All the Time" with Tyler Hubbard, Kane Brown and her Round Here Records labelmate Corey Crowder. The song finds RaeLynn and Tenpenny trading compliments and plying each other with an impressive array of pickup lines.

"I knew that you could have anyone in here tonight / But you'd be better off mine / I bet you get that all the time," RaeLynn sings in the earworm chorus.

“The first person I thought of who could pull this song off was Mitchell," RaeLynn says in a press release. "He added a whole different vibe to this song, his ad-libs are phenomenal, and I think our voices really complement each other.”

Adds Tenpenny, "Anytime RaeLynn sends me a song, I know it’s going to be good, but this one just knocked me off of my feet. The melody was so fun to sing and the groove of the song so infectious, I knew I had to say yes!"

"Get That All The Time" comes from RaeLynn's new album, Baytown, which debuted on Friday (Sept. 24). The 14-track record expands on 2020's Baytown EP.

Earlier in September, RaeLynn and her husband, Josh Davis, welcomed their first child, a daughter named Daisy. "So thankful for our little blonde miracle ... now back to tired selfies, baby snuggles and changing diapers!" she wrote in an Instagram post at the time.