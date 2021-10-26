Pistol Annies have returned to the scene in the holiday spirit with their newest album Hell of a Holiday, which includes the playful song "Come on Christmas Time."

The song begins with "Lone Star Annie" Miranda Lambert delivering a flirty first verse: “I’ve got a crush on Santa / I wanna ride his sleigh / He’s got a certain something / I’d kiss him all the way / I wanna make him better / I wanna make him mine / I’ve gotta crush on Santa / So come on, Christmastime."

"Come On Christmas Time" is a mid-tempo tune with a traditional Christmas sound that, when mixed with the twang the trio is known for, becomes an adult Southern Christmas anthem. It continues with light harmonies and a few more grown-up verses.

“I’ve got a crush on Santa / I wonder if he knows / I wanna catch him standing / Under the mistletoe," Pistol Annies sing. "I wanna take him dancing / I’m gonna be so nice / I’ve got a crush on Santa / So come on, Christmastime."

“Come on Christmas Time” is one of 10 original songs and three cover songs — including Merle Haggard's "If We Make It Through December" — on Pistol Annies' Hell of a Holiday album. The year 2021 marks the 10-year anniversary of the group, and while there are no plans yet announced for any live shows, their Christmas album is now available for purchase and streaming.