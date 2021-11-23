Big Velvet is back with a bang: Paul Cauthen's swagger-and-expletive-filled new song, "Country as F--k," arrived on Thursday (Nov. 18), and along with it, the singer shared that he's got a new album in the works.

The new song and its attending music video are tongue-in-cheek declarations of Cauthen's country cred. In the clip, we see the singer guzzling beer in front of a television set, throwing a grill party outside a trailer, and riding in the back of a limo, decked out in shades, a cowboy hat and a shirt bearing the Texas flag.

"What can I say, I went for it on this one," Cauthen tells Rolling Stone Country, who premiered the video. "I'm an artist and songwriter, first and foremost, but I'm also an entertainer and a country boy at heart. I wanted a song and video that would show those sides of me, too. Little bit of mischief, little bit of fun. Let that inner 'Country as F--k' flag fly."

The new track is one of 10 that will appear on Country Coming Down, a new album from Cauthen that is slated for release on April 1, 2022. As "Country as F--k" suggests, much of the track list will celebrate an irreverent, NSFW good time, with other titles like "F--k You Money," "Champagne & a Limo" and "Country Clubbin'." But there's more tender moments on the project, too, such as one track called "Till the Day I Die," which showcases the singer's devotion to his wife.

Cauthen co-produced the new project with Beau Bedford and Jason Burt at Modern Electric Sound Recorders in Dallas, Texas. It follows his 2019 project, Room 41, an album that confronts a dark and drug-fueled low point in his personal life following a devastating breakup.

Paul Cauthen, Country Coming Down Track List:

1. "Country as F--k"

2. "Caught Me At a Good Time"

3. "High Heels"

4. "Country Clubbin'"

5. "Champagne & a Limo"

6. "F--k You Money"

7. "Cut a Rug"

8. "Till the Day I Die"

9. "Roll On Over"

10. "Country Coming Down"

