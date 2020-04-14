Parker McCollum is going big for his first-ever non-self-penned song. Country superstar Chris Stapleton co-wrote "Like a Cowboy," which McCollum released on Friday (April 10), with Al Anderson.

"Like a Cowboy" is McCollum's first outside cut, but the song isn't any less personal because the singer-songwriter didn't write it himself. The Austin resident says he thinks of his grandfather, Bobby Yancey, when he hears "Like a Cowboy." To Billboard, McCollum describes his grandpa as "such a fan of country music" and "one of the greatest cowboys to ever live."

“When I first heard ‘Like a Cowboy,’ I probably listened to it 15 times in a row,” McCollum says in a press release, adding that his grandfather "would have loved this song." A video accompanying the new release features photos of and mementos from Yancey's life.

"He was one of my best friends," the singer continues of his grandpa, "and he believed in me so much that I know he’d be happy to see everything that’s happened in my career."

Yancey died a few years ago, but McCollum spent his childhood summers working on his grandpa's ranch. Knowing that, it's easy to understand why the song's lyrics — "And I'd ride like a thief on the run / And I'd hide from the things that I'd done / And I'd fly like the wind to the sunset / Just like a cowboy should do ..." — connected with McCollum.

McCollum has built a loyal fan following in his home state of Texas since the release of his debut album, 2015's The Limestone Kid. Now signed with UMG Nashville, the singer has released "Pretty Heart" as his first official single.