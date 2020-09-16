Old Dominion Honor Brad Tursi’s Late Brother During ACM Song of the Year Speech

Old Dominion singer Matt Ramsey admitted he didn't plan on tributing friends and family who died when they won the Song of the Year award at the 2020 ACM Awards.

The group didn't necessarily plan on winning, either. "One Man Band" won the ACM, topping "10,000 Hours" by Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber, "God's Country" by Blake Shelton, "Some of It" by Eric Church and "Girl Goin' Nowhere" by Ashley McBryde. When they took the stage to accept, Ramsey seemed to be struck by the silence, so he spoke from the heart.

"Songwriting is what got us here," he said, beginning. "This is not what I thought I’d say. I can hear Andrew (likely songwriter Andrew Dorff), our friend who passed away."

"One Man Band" co-writer Josh Osborne was on stage with the group, and Ramsey paid tribute to his father. Then he mentioned guitarist and co-writer Brad Tursi's brother, who died in March 2017.

Old Dominion has rarely spoken about Drew Tursi's death at age 30. An obituary shares that he died suddenly in his sleep, and Tursi later confirmed as much in interviews. Ramsey said he could feel Drew watching over them as the picked up the award.

“It’s such an honor to receive that in their presence," he said.

The ACM Award is Old Dominion's fourth lifetime ACM. The picked up the award from Clint Black and Lisa Hartman Black at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville. They're also up for Single of the Year and Vocal Group of the Year.