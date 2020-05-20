Old Crow Medicine Show's Ketch Secor is a one-man, masked-up band in the music video for the group's new song "Quarantined." Secor's bandmates assisted with the recording of the track and the creation of the video, but when it came time to film, he went it alone.

Throughout the "Quarantined" music video, Secor plays acoustic guitar, banjo, mandolin, stand-up bass and drums. For the track itself, which was recorded at Nashville's Hartland Studios, he is joined by Molly Tuttle, Cory Younts, Morgan Jahnig, Robert Price and Jerry Pentecost. Secor and Jahnig produced the song, while Jahnig conceptualized the clip, Rolling Stone reports.

An upbeat, string-heavy tune lamenting this whole social distancing and self-isolation thing, "Quarantined" finds Secor starved for affection on his doctor's orders. "I'd love to take ya out dancing / Where the rowdy people go / But I can't take no chances / One little cough could kill us all," he sings.

"If I can't find me no loving / Just let me fall on my knees and forego all decrees from the CDC," Secor later adds. Needless to say, he's ... uh, shall we say, going a little stir-crazy.

"I’d like to kiss ya but I'm quarantined / I got to keep my lips off the scene / 'Cause there ain’t no cure for me / I prolly ought to lay down and die," goes the chorus of "Quarantined," which might just have you dancing along. "I long to hug you and to hold you tight / But I got to wait 14 nights / Influenza’s got a hold of me / I’d like to kiss you but I’m quarantined."

The spring of 2020 has been odd, but productive, for Old Crow Medicine Show, who weathered the March 3 tornadoes in Nashville and Middle Tennessee before safer-at-home orders took effect to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The band recorded "Nashville Rising," a charity single for tornado relief efforts, in between the two events, and they also appear on Tuttle's recently released cover of Neil Young's "Helpless."

