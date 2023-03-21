Nickel Creek Extend 2023 Headlining Tour — See the Dates

Bluegrass trio Nickel Creek has added a new set of tour dates in support of their highly anticipated comeback record, Celebrants, ahead of its release this Friday, March 24.

Last month, members Chris Thile, Sara Watkins and Sean Watkins unveiled an extensive set of tour dates that kick off in mid-April. Now, after many of those dates have already sold out, the band has booked a new stretch of performances across the U.S. in both July and October.

The tour includes stops in Portland, Detroit, Denver, Dallas and two nights in Los Angeles before ending with a stop in Austin, Texas, on Oct. 21. These appearances will include support from Aoife O’Donovan, Gaby Moreno, Hawktail and Monica Martin on select dates.

Tickets for these new tour dates listed below will go on sale this Friday, March 24, at 10 AM local time. A special limited pre-sale will begin tomorrow, March 22, at 10 AM local time. You can find additional information on ticketing options at Nickel Creek's official website.

Nickel Creek's Newly Added 2023 Tour Dates:

July 7 - Portland, Ore. @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall +

July 8 - Bend, Ore. @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater +

July 11- Reno, Nev. @ Grand Sierra Resort +

July 12 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Venue TBA +

July 15 - St. Paul, Minn. @ Palace Theatre †

July 18 - Detroit, Mich. @ Masonic Cathedral Theatre †

July 19 -Toronto, Ont. @ Danforth Music Hall †

July 21- Raleigh, N.C. @ North Carolina Museum of Art †

July 22 -Wilmington, N.C. @ Greenfield Lake Amphitheater †

July 24 - Union Hall, Va. @ The Coves Amphitheater †

July 27 - LaFayette, N.Y. @ Break & Skiff Apple Orchards †

Oct. 6 - Oakland, Calif. @ Fox Theater ‡

Oct. 10 -Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel ‡

Oct. 11 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel ‡

Oct. 13 - San Diego, Calif. @ The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park ^

Oct. 14 - Mesa, Ariz. @ Ikeda Theater at Mesa Arts Center +

Oct. 15 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Brooklyn Bowl +

Oct. 17 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Revel Entertainment Center +

Oct. 18 - Denver, Colo. @ The Mission Ballroom +

Oct. 19 - Salina, Kan. @ Stiefel Theater +

Oct. 20 - Dallas, Texas @ Majestic Theatre +

Oct. 21 - Austin, Texas @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park +

*with special guest Gaby Moreno

‡with special guest Hawktail

+with special guest Monica Martin

†with special guest Aoife O’Donovan

^with special guest TBA