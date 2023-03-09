The Boot’s Weekly Picks: RVSHVD, Shea Diamond + More

Sam Williams stares at the pieces of his shattered heart in his brutally honest new song, "Lost Its Allure." Written by Williams, Nate Miles and Andrew Stoelzing, the pensive ballad finds Williams reflecting on the meaning of life after losing a loved one and several devastating events.

"Sometimes, I wish I was still asleep, so I don't have to see the truth that's standing right in front of me / Like when God takes your best friend and they say it's just a lesson / I think, what the hell am I destined for, feels like this life of mine has lost its allure," Williams reflects candidly in the chorus with an almost audible tear in his voice."

In a statement to the press, the rising singer-songwriter describes this tune as one that's "about life kind of losing its shiny-ness and its sparkle, and feeling that and fighting to get it back." -- Jeremy Chua