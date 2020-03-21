Nickel Creek’s Debut Album: All the Songs, Ranked

When bluegrass trio Nickel Creek released their breakthrough self-titled debut album 20 years ago (on March 21, 2000), they were newcomers to country radio -- but they weren't newcomers to bluegrass. Chris Thile, along with siblings Sara and Sean Watkins, had been playing together for over a decade, since Chris and Sara were eight and Sean was 12.

Nickel Creek showed a wider audience what longtime fans of the trio already knew: Chris, Sara and Sean were all virtuosic musical talents. Their wholly original blend of bluegrass was tinged with influences from folk, jazz, classical and pop; their music was such a mixture of styles, in fact, that it required a different term: newgrass.

Twenty years after Nickel Creek's incredible debut, The Boot is taking a look back at that self-titled record, and seeing how its songs stack up against each other. Keep ready to see which Nickel Creek track takes the top spot.