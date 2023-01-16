Nicholas Jamerson Lets the Sparks Fly in New Track &#8216;Watching the Fire Burn&#8217; [EXCLUSIVE PREMIERE]

Courtesy of the artist

Singer-songwriter Nicholas Jamerson examines a blazing romance in his brand new track "Watching the Fire Burn," premiering exclusively at The Boot today (Jan. 16).

The Eastern Kentucky native uses richly layer accompaniment and vivid lyrical imagery to introduce listeners to two characters intertwined by an irresistible and lasting connection. Their bond is still strong, seemingly beating the odds and predictions driven by neighborhood gossip.

"They said loving that girl is bad news / She'll run ya half to death," Jamerson offers. "But I don't believe that stuff / No matter what the whole town says." 

Listen below:

"Watching the Fire Burn" is the latest cut from Jamerson's upcoming album, Peace Mountain, due out May 19. In November, the multi-talented musician and former member of country duo Sundy Best shared the record's captivating title track, which features the talents of fellow lyrical poet Charles Wesley Godwin.

Peace Mountain is the follow-up to Jamerson's stunning 2020 LP The Wild Frontier, which he says was thematically centered around the process of "finding faith." In contrast, his upcoming record focuses on practicing that newfound faith.

Jamerson notes that the creation of Peace Mountain "was about making peace with life. Trusting work that has been done, along with choices that were made and enjoying the process."

You can find a full list of Jamerson's upcoming tour dates in support of Peace Mountain at his official website.

Nicholas Jamerson, Watching the Fire Burn Track List:
1. "Bad Imagination"
2. "Billy Graham Parkway"
3. "Good Ol’ Fella"
4. "Hang On"
5. "Lexington'
6. "Watching the Fire Burn"
7. "I Love Blue" (feat. Magnolia Boulevard)
8. "Wild Nights, Weird Mornings"
9. "Strangers"
10. "Mr. Buzzard"
11. "Wild One"
12. "This Ain’t Supposed to Happen In Our Town"
13. "Peace Mountain" (feat. Charles Wesley Godwin)

