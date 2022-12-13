Hear Emerging Artist Myron Elkins’ Rollicking New Song ‘Wrong Side of the River’

Hear Emerging Artist Myron Elkins&#8217; Rollicking New Song &#8216;Wrong Side of the River&#8217;

Jimmy Fontaine

Emerging singer-songwriter Myron Elkins has shared "Wrong Side of the River," a new track from his upcoming album Factories, Farms & Amphetamines, set for release on Jan. 13.

You may have heard this toe-tapping, banjo-picking tale of small town life on the Dec. 11 episode of Yellowstone. The rollicking tune was inspired by the 21-year-old's sleepy hometown of Otsego, Mich., where he learned how to play guitar and tell his own stories through songwriting.

"'Wrong Side of the River' is a song that I wrote about growing up in my hometown," Elkins says. "Most of the stuff in town was on the other side of the river from where I lived, so I kind of grew up differently than most of my peers. But not necessarily in a bad way, because it was very special to me."

Take a listen to "Wrong Side of the River" below:

Elkins debut record was produced by Dave Cobb and recorded in Nashville's historic RCA Studio A. The young up-and-comer says he's appreciative of the opportunity to work alongside one of the genre's most respected producers and musicians.

"I'm from a small town in Michigan and I started out welding for a living at age 17, so going from that into Studio A and recording an album with Dave Cobb is just kind of surreal," Elkins says. "It was a great experience and I loved being able to record the album as a live band. I'm real proud of this album."

After wrapping up a series of tour dates in support of Whitey Morgan, Elkins will celebrate the release of his new album with a special performance at The Basement in Nashville on Jan. 13. You can find a full list of his upcoming tour dates at Myron Elkins' official website.

Myron Elkins, Factories, Farms & Amphetamines Track List:

1. "Sugartooth"
2. "Factories, Farms & Amphetamines"
3. "Hands to Myself"
4. "Mr. Breadwinner"
5. "Wrong Side of the River"
6. "Ball and Chain"
7. "Nashville Money"
8. "Old Trauma"
9. "Machine"
10. "Good Time Girl"

