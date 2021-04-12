Morgan Wade is longing to know more about her love in her new "Wilder Days" music video. Throughout the clip, the couple's present-day relationship runs in parallel with his past.

In the "Wilder Days" video, Wade and her guy (played by Josh Jakub) are all gussied up for a date; he's even got a shiny, well-maintained convertible. Wade, though, seems pensive, as though she's looking for something more.

"You said you hate the smell of cigarette smoke / You only use to smoke when you drank / When you lived in Chicago / Unsure where the wind blows / I wish I'd known you in your wilder days," she sings each chorus. "And now here we go / You got me falling in love again / You gotta secret, I wanna keep it / I wish I’d known you in your wilder days."

Scenes of the pair's high-class day out, cruising through Nashville and cuddled up in an ornate bar, are juxtaposed with more casual moments: Wade and her man are in jeans and tees, hanging out at a dive bar. Wade and her crew, including director and editor John Mason and producer Amy-Beth Mason, shot the music video at East Nashville's Rosemary and Beauty Queen and Santa's Pub, located slightly south of downtown.

"Wilder Days" comes off of Wade's debut album, Reckless, released in mid-March. The Floyd, Va., native worked with Sadler Vaden -- both a solo artist and the guitarist for Jason Isbell's 400 Unit -- as her producer on the project; Isbell's sound engineer turned Vaden on to Wade after the two acts played the same festival. Wade and Vaden co-wrote "Wilder Days" together, too.

Now 26, Wade grew up listening to bluegrass music with her grandfather, including weekly Friday night performances at the Floyd Country Store. Privately, she was musically inclined from a young age, but publicly, she didn't give her first performance until she was 19 years old.

