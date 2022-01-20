Award-winning songwriter and guitarist Molly Tuttle and her band Golden Highway are gearing up to release a brand new album. This morning (Jan. 20), Tuttle announced that her third full-length solo record Crooked Tree will be released on April 1.

Golden Highway, her acclaimed band featuring mandolinist Dominick Leslie, banjoist Kyle Tuttle, fiddle player Bronwyn Keith-Hynes and bassist Shelby Means, will be joined by an all-star cast of musicians for their first project on Nonesuch Records. Americana heavyweights Gillian Welch, Old Crow Medicine Show, Margo Price, Billy Strings, Sierra Hull and Dan Tyminski all make appearances on the record. Crooked Tree also features fiddlers Darol Anger, Jason Carter and Christian Sedelmyer, along with upright bassists Mike Bub and Viktor Krauss, banjo player Ron Block and harmonies from vocalists Tina Adair, Lindsay Lou and Melody Walker.

Recorded at Nashville's famed Oceanway Studios, Crooked Tree taps into Tuttle's deep rooted love for bluegrass that was nurtured early on by her father, a music teacher and multi-instrumentalist, and her banjo-playing grandfather.

“I always knew I wanted to make a bluegrass record someday,” Tuttle said in a statement. “Once I started writing, everything flowed so easily: sometimes I’ve felt an internal pressure to come up with a sound no one’s heard before, but this time my intention was just to make an album that reflected the music that’s been passed down through generations in my family. I found a way to do that while writing songs that feel true to who I am, and it really helped me to grow as a songwriter.”

To coincide with the record announcement, Tuttle and Golden Highway have shared the plucky, thought-provoking story-song and title track. You can watch a brand new live performance of the song below:

Molly Tuttle and Golden Highway will kick off their extensive headlining tour across the U.S. on Jan. 20 with two consecutive nights of performances at Seattle's Tractor Tavern. They'll hit venues across the country through the summer, with over 30 shows and festivals booked through the months ahead. You can find more information about their upcoming tour dates at their official website.

Molly Tuttle and Golden Highway's Crooked Tree Track List:

1. "She’ll Change"

2. "Flatland Girl" ft. Margo Price

3. "Dooley’s Farm" ft. Billy Strings

4. "Big Backyard" ft. Old Crow Medicine Show

5. "Crooked Tree"

6. "Castilleja"

7. "The River Knows"

8. "Over the Line" ft. Sierra Hull

9. "Nashville Mess Around"

10. "San Francisco Blues" ft. Dan Tyminski

11. "Goodbye Girl"

12. "Side Saddle" ft. Gillian Welch

13. "Grass Valley"

Top 10 Bluegrass Albums of 2021