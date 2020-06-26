Molly Tuttle wants to challenge listeners' perceptions of her with her new album. The forthcoming ... But I'd Rather Be With You is a covers project featuring songs by the Rolling Stones, FKA Twigs, Cat Stevens and more artists.

Due out Aug. 28, ... But I'd Rather Be With You was recorded during the ongoing novel coronavirus quarantine. According to a press release, while at home, Tuttle began revisiting some of her favorite songs, hoping to "remind myself why I love music.” She taught herself how to use the production software Pro Tools, recorded and engineered the project from home, and enlisted Los Angeles-based producer Tony Berg to produce from the West Coast.

Berg, in turn, brought renowned session musicians, as well as Dawes member Taylor Goldsmith and Old Crow Medicine Show member Ketch Secor, on for the record. Everyone recorded their parts from home.

“I have been working on writing for another original album and am still planning to record that this year,” Tuttle shares, “but in the meantime I wanted to share these covers that have lifted my spirits, in hopes that you’ll find some much-needed joy as well.”

On Friday (June 26), when announcing ... But I'd Rather Be With You, Tuttle also shared her cover of the National's "Fake Empire," accompanied by a video directed by Matt Berninger. The indie rock band originally earned acclaim for the song after releasing it on 2007's Boxer album.

"We wanted to leave the meaning of the video somewhat up to interpretation, just like the lyrics of the song," Tuttle says of her new music video. "Right now a lot of people in our country are waking up to the realities of police brutality, racism and bigotry all around us. I hope that people, like myself, who have the privilege to turn a blind eye to these injustices, can maintain this awareness and action to create a better society."

The 2018 Americana Music Association Instrumentalist of the Year, Tuttle released her debut album, When You're Ready, in 2019. She's become a prominent name in Americana, folk, bluegrass and traditional country music, and is well known for her virtuosic guitar playing, which earned her two consecutive International Bluegrass Music Association Guitar Player of the Year Awards. She was the first woman to ever win that honor.

Molly Tuttle, ... But I'd Rather Be With You Track Listing:

1. "Fake Empire" (The National)

2. "She’s a Rainbow" (The Rolling Stones)

3. "A Little Lost" (Arthur Russell)

4. "Something on Your Mind" (Karen Dalton)

5. "Mirrored Heart" (FKA Twigs)

6. "Olympia, WA" (Rancid)

7. "Standing on the Moon" (Grateful Dead)

8. "Zero" (Yeah Yeah Yeahs)

9. "Sunflower, Vol. 6" (Harry Styles)

10. "How Can I Tell You" (Cat Stevens)