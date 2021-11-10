Miranda Lambert Will Open the 2021 CMA Awards With a Birthday Surprise

Miranda Lambert is excited to open the 2021 CMA Awards for reasons both obvious and not. The 55th Annual CMA Awards also falls on her birthday — a birthday that promises to get rowdy if one of her newest friends has her way.

"I can't tell you much, other than that," Lambert — who turns 38 on Wednesday (Nov. 10) — shares (kinda) about her show-opening performance. She did say that there will be some surprises but wouldn't reveal which song (or songs) she'll sing.

"But I'm also done at 7:05 so I get to sit and enjoy my night, which is amazing," the Entertainer of the Year nominee adds.

Elle King is not a listed CMA performer, which would seemingly eliminate a second-straight awards show performance of "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)." The pair brought the song to the 2021 ACM Awards (they opened the show, coincidentally) in April, but now it's an even bigger hit. Also, the two singers and friends can finally celebrate their CMA-nominated collaboration appropriately — with drinks — as King was pregnant until September.

So, you take two friends — one celebrating a birthday (and big CMA win?) and another celebrating a night away from baby — and you dress them up, and what do you get?

"I just told someone they're going to have to carry me out tomorrow," King tells Taste of Country, laughing. "I think everyone is just going to let their hair down and just get fruit-faced, you know?"

The 2021 CMA Awards begin at 8PM ET on ABC.

Remember: The best way to watch the CMAs is on ABC, with ToC on your phone!