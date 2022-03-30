Miranda Lambert will bring her show to Las Vegas for a 24-date residency later this year and into next. Called Velvet Rodeo: The Las Vegas Residency, the run of shows kicks off on Sept. 23, 2022, at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood, and runs into 2023.

Over the course of the residency, Lambert — the reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year, who won the title during the Vegas-based awards show in March 2022 — will take concertgoers on a stroll through her storied career to date. She'll revisit the seven solo major-label studio albums she's released so far, dating back to 2005's Kerosene.

By the time the residency launches in September, Lambert will have added an eighth album to the mix: Her next project, Palomino, is due out April 29.

As a country star headlining a Vegas residency, Lambert is in high-profile company. Luke Bryan and Carrie Underwood both launched their own residencies at new venue Resorts World Las Vegas in recent months; Keith Urban is also in the midst of a residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, which he launched in 2019.

Tickets to Lambert's Las Vegas residency go on sale on April 7, with pre-sales starting April 1.

Miranda Lambert's Velvet Rodeo: The Las Vegas Residency Dates:

2022

September 23, 24, 28, 30

October 1, 5, 7, 8

November 26, 27, 30

December 3, 4, 8, 10, 11

2023

March 24, 25, 30

April 1, 2, 6, 8, 9

