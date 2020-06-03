Miranda Lambert returned to her "magic porch" to perform "Bluebird" for first responders in honor of their work during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The country star's latest acoustic version of the track felt a bit like a warm hug.

Lambert accompanied herself on her pink acoustic guitar for her "Bluebird" performance, which aired on Wednesday night (June 3) as part of the CMT Celebrates Our Heroes television special.

"I wanted to tell everyone that I'm so thankful and praying so hard for all the first responders," Lambert shared before her performance. "I come from a family of police officers and firemen and cops, and I'm married to an NYPD officer, and I just want y'all to know that you mean the world to us and we cannot thank you enough for all you're doing."

"Bluebird" comes from Lambert's newest album, Wildcard, released last year. She and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, have been married since January of 2019, after meeting in New York City the previous November. As of this February, McLoughlin is retired from the NYPD.

In addition to Lambert, the CMT Celebrates Our Heroes TV special also featured performances from and appearances by Brandi Carlile, Darius Rucker, Luke Combs, Tim McGraw, Thomas Rhett, Lady Antebellum, Little Big Town, Kelsea Ballerini and more. The event celebrated the essential workers and first responders who are at the forefront of the novel coronavirus pandemic.