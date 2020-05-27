Texas country band Mike and the Moonpies have put their time in quarantine to good use: The group worked together remotely to complete a brand-new album of unreleased songs by honky-tonk singer Gary Stewart in time to release the project on Thursday (May 28), on what would have been Stewart's 76th birthday.

Touch of You -- The Lost Songs of Gary Stewart features 10 tracks written by Stewart, an outlaw legend known for "She's Actin' Single (I'm Drinkin' Doubles)" who died by suicide at the age of 59, in December of 2003. Adam Odor produced the project, which features guest vocals from Midland's Mark Wystrach on "Smooth Shot of Whiskey," as well as harmonies on various tracks from Jamie Lin Wilson, Courtney Patton and Zac Wilkerson and piano by Dave Percefull on "Heart a Home."

“The music of Gary Stewart has been the driving influence of our band from the first notes we played together,” says Mike and the Moonpies frontman Mike Harmeier. “Hearing demos of songs spanning Gary’s entire career was a treat in itself, but getting [Stewart's daughter] Shannon Stewart and [his best friend] Tommy Schwartz’s blessing to put our Moonpies twist on these songs is an honor and privilege we’re extremely proud to finally share with everyone."

A full track listing for Touch of You is below; a portion of proceeds from album sales will benefit MusiCares, the Recording Academy's charity that helps music industry members during times of crisis. Fans can hear the album's first song, "Bottom of the Pile," below as well.

Listen to Mike and the Moonpies' "Bottom of the Pile"

Touch of You follows Mike and the Moonpies' sixth studio album, 2019's Cheap Silver and Solid Country Gold, which they recorded at Abbey Road Studios in England with the London Symphony Orchestra. The band had planned to release Touch of You later this year, but their unexpected time off the road due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic allowed them to finish the project earlier than anticipated.

Mike and the Moonpies, Touch of You -- The Lost Songs of Gary Stewart Tracklist:

1. "Bottom of the Pile"

2. "Smooth Shot of Whiskey" (feat. Mark Wystrach)

3. "Touch of You"

4. "Life’s a Game"

5. "Dance With Barbara"

6. "The Gold Barstool"

7. "That’s Life"

8. "The Finished Product"

9. "I’m Guilty"

10. "Heart a Home"