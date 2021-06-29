Texas country outfit Mike and the Moonpies are back with their first original material in over a year: their new single, "Paycheck to Paycheck." Uptempo and gloriously retro, the song is a throwback anthem to life on the blue-collar job, from rough Monday mornings to euphoric Friday nights.

"I've been churnin' and a-burnin' and a-workin' on the weekends for goin' on 15 years / I tried to save my pay for a Chevrolet, but then I spent it on 15 beers," goes the fast-paced second verse. "Now I got a bank loan on a two-tone Pontiac GTO / With Paycheck in the tapedeck and blarin' on the radio ..."

That's one of a couple sly references to Johnny Paycheck tied into Mike and the Moonpies' new release. The single's cover art also pays homage to the '70s outlaw great, featuring an image of a cassette tape that reads "The Johnny Paycheck Collection" along with the titles of iconic Paycheck tracks, including "Take This Job and Shove It" and "I'm the Only Hell (Mama Ever Raised)."

Most recently, in May 2020, Mike and the Moonpies released a batch of unreleased material by outlaw legend Gary Stewart. Timed to honor what would have been Stewart's 76th birthday, the album is called Touch of You — The Lost Songs of Gary Stewart and features guest spots from Midland singer Mark Wystrach, among others.

Prior to Touch of You, Mike and the Moonpies' most recent project was 2019's Cheap Silver and Solid Country Gold, which they recorded at England's Abbey Road Studios with the London Symphony Orchestra.

After spending some time off the road due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the band band will be back in action soon: Their 2021 tour dates kick off in early July and stretch through mid-October.

