Midland ‘Will Be Partying Like Winners No Matter What’ at 2018 CMA Awards

Up-and-coming country trio Midland say that they were taken a little bit by surprise when their hit, "Drinkin' Problem," received a nomination for the CMA's Single of the Year award. However, the Texas natives -- Mark Wystrach, Cameron Duddy, and Jess Carson -- add that, of course, the shock was still a welcome one.

“This year, we’ve been touring non-stop ... We weren’t really aware that the [CMA] nominations were coming out because we were so busy," Wystrach says in an interview with MusicRow. "It put fuel in our tank and was a rewarding day. All the work you are doing is being recognized and noticed and it will help us to continue to accomplish our goals.”

The busy group has been on tour, giving "blood 'n' guts" performances at venues across the country as the opening act for Thomas Rhett's Life Changes Tour, while working on new music at the same time. They're set to launch their own headlining Electric Rodeo Tour, but they plan to take a detour for the CMA Awards in November, where Wystrach says they'll be prepared for any outcome.

“I bet Cameron will be a sobbing mess ... Jess will probably take over, perhaps give one of the best speeches in CMA music history and I’ll be emotional, too," the band's frontman predicts. “After that, Jess will probably crack open a nice bottle of Pinot Grigio or even perhaps a nice oaky buttery Chardonnay, or a Sauvignon Blanc and after that who knows? Just getting nominated is such a big thing that, winners or losers, we’ll be partying like winners no matter what.”

The 2018 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 14. The show is scheduled to begin at 8PM ET on ABC.

