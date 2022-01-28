Matt Andersen Knows It’s Tougher on ‘The Other Side of Goodbye’ [LISTEN]

Put down whatever you're doing, because the first booming notes of celebrated Canadian musician Matt Andersen 's bourbon-infused voice are sure to stop you in your tracks.

Belting in the style of R&B's most beloved legends, Andersen stuns with his timeless breakup anthem "Other Side of Goodbye." In a statement, Andersen notes that “breaking up is sometimes the easiest part, the hardest part is moving on.”

Take a listen to "Other Side of Goodbye" below:

Anderson has earned acclaimed across Europe and Canada, earning the 2013 and 2016 European Blues Award for Best Solo/Acoustic Act, a JUNO Award nomination, a CIMA Road Gold award, and eight Maple Blues Awards, Andersen has set his sights stateside for the release of his upcoming album, House to House.

Over the years, Andersen has built his fanbase through decades of touring across the globe, from small dimly lit clubs to majestic theaters and major festivals. He has amassed over 18 million streams on Spotify and 18 million views on YouTube.

House to House is Andersen’s ninth studio album and follows his 2019 release Halfway Home By Morning. You can find more information about Matt Andersen's music and upcoming tour dates via his official website