Mason Ramsey, aka ‘Walmart Boy’, Just Released His First Single, ‘Famous’ [LISTEN]

After a video of him yodeling in a Walmart went viral earlier this year, Mason Ramsey (aka, "Walmart boy") has released an original single. Readers can press play above to hear the song, "Famous."

Eleven-year-old Ramsey signed with Atlantic Records and Big Loud Records to release "Famous," which is now available for download on various platforms. The song has some pretty big names behind it, too: Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard, Corey Crowder, Sarah Buxton and Canaan Smith co-wrote the song, and Joey Moi produced it. On Friday night (April 27), Ramsey will join FGL onstage at Stagecoach to perform the track.

“I’d been to Nashville a few times before, but never thought something like this would happen," Ramsey says in a press release. "It’s a dream to sign with Atlantic and Big Loud. I loved recording "Famous" and can’t wait for everyone to hear it.”

Ramsey became an internet sensation thanks to his viral performance of Hank Williams' "Lovesick Blues," and he's been making the media rounds ever since. He performed at Coachella and on Ellen, and was invited to play the Grand Ole Opry as well. His Walmart performance has received the EDM remix treatment and become a meme (many times over). He now has more than 1.5 million Twitter followers.