Mary Bragg, Michaela Anne + Many More Among 2022 Folk Alliance International Lineup

Mary Bragg, Michaela Anne, Kyshona Armstrong and almost 140 more acts have been announced as the lineup for the 2022 Folk Alliance International (FAI) Conference, Billboard reports. The event will take place Feb. 23-27 at the Westin Crown Center Hotel in Kansas City, Mo.

This year, the conference is centered around the theme of "Living Traditions," and will strive to highlight folk music on the regional, national and international levels. The event will feature an assembly of panels in addition to a robust lineup of performers; for complete details, visit the event's website.

Those who wish to attend the 2022 Folk Alliance International Conference in person will need to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination in order to gain entrance. Masks will be required at all times indoors, except for eating or -- for the artists -- performing.

The 2022 will have a hybrid format, allowing those who don't attend in person to take part virtually through the platform Pathable. Late-night showcases will recast hotel rooms as listening rooms, and the panels will address a number of industry topics.

Established in 1989, the FAI seeks to connect leaders of folk music around the world and further the folk music community at large. Its network consists of over 3,000 members worldwide, including artists, agents, publicists, venues, festivals and more.