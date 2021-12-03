Mary Bragg Asks for Self-Acceptance in ‘Please Don’t Be Perfect’ [LISTEN]

Americana standout Mary Bragg's latest single "Please Don’t Be Perfect" brings a warm and welcoming message that we all need to hear more often.

Through her smooth and soulful vocals, Bragg reminds us to love and accept ourselves internally in the way that others can -- a process that many of us struggle with.

"As it turns out, trying to be perfect, pretending to be, or being disappointed when things aren't just so, robs you of your serenity," Bragg said in a statement. "Lately I've been trying to look my unrealistic expectations in the eye and deny their access to my joy. Little by little, I'm learning that life - and relationships - are made richer by being human."

Being able to love yourself, including all your flaws, feels a little bit easier with the guidance of Bragg's heartfelt lyrics. Listen to "Please Don’t Be Perfect" below.

Bragg's new track follows a string of impressive singles, including October's achingly beautiful "The Lonely Persistence of Time." In November, she released two holiday tracks: an original song called "Snuggle Season" and a cover of the beloved Counting Crows' hit "A Long December."

Fans can find Bragg on tour through March including stops at 30A Songwriters Festival and Folk Alliance International. You can find a full list of tour dates via Bragg's official website.