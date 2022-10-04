Margo Price Remembers Loretta Lynn: ‘I’ll Miss Her Forever’

Margo Price paid tribute to Loretta Lynn today (Oct. 4) shortly after news broke of the country legend's death at the age of 90.

"It's safe to say I wouldn't even be making country music today if it weren't for Loretta Lynn," Price wrote in a post shared on her social media pages. "She showed me up what it looked like to be a musician and a mama. Her writing was as real as the day is long and she didn't take no s---."

"This one hurts on another level," she continued. "I'll miss her forever."

Price has been vocal about her longtime love and admiration for Lynn, even giving a nod to the "Coal Miner's Daughter" with the title of her 2016 breakout record Midwest Farmer's Daughter.

In 2017, Price made a surprise appearance during Lynn's headlining performance at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, joining her for "Everybody Wants to Go to Heaven." Two years later, Price was among the all-star list of performers who took the stage for Loretta Lynn: An All-Star Birthday Celebration Concert. For years, the Illinois native has kept a cover of Lynn's landmark single "Rated X" in regular rotation in the set lists of her live performances.

Last year, the pair joined forces for a new recording of Lynn's classic track "One's on the Way" for the country icon's 50th studio album, Still Woman Enough. Price jumped at the opportunity to collaborate with her longtime friend and musical hero, noting that Lynn "was not afraid to step on any toes. She wrote her truth."

In a recent interview with Southern Living, Price also revealed that her youngest daughter, Ramona, was given the middle name Lynn with the country legend's blessing. Coincidentally, today also marks the release of Price's first memoir, Maybe We'll Make It.

An outpouring of tributes flooded social media in the hours following the announcement of Lynn's passing earlier this morning. Wynonna Judd, George Strait and Reba McEntire are just a few of the country stars who have shared their own personal tributes, which you can read below.