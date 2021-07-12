Margo Price has shared plans for a live audiovisual EP called Live From the Other Side, and fans will only have to wait a few days to hear it. Featuring three tracks and an assembly of special guests, the collection will arrive on Friday (July 16).

The idea for the live EP emerged after Price got together with four of her singer-songwriter friends — Allison Russell, Adia Victoria, Kyshona Armstrong and Kam Franklin — to record a collaborative version of her song "Hey Child." Shot in Nashville, the live version was Price's submission to The Late Show With Stephen Colbert's #PlayAtHome series.

This new version of "Hey Child" was initially simply intended to be a re-imagined, collaborative take on Price's song, which appears in solo form on her most recent studio project, That's How Rumors Get Started. But once the five performers got in the room together — one of the first opportunities they'd had to do so since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic — it occurred to Price to commemorate the reunion by making Live From the Other Side.

Not only does the EP capture the feeling of coming back together again, Price explains, but it's also a look back at the making of her Rumors album, whose release she initially delayed when the pandemic hit. Ultimately, she put the album out in July of 2020. Almost exactly a year to the day later, she'll follow it up with Live From the Other Side.

"So much has happened since I released That's How Rumors Get Started into the world in 2020," Price reflects, ruminating on how the pandemic affected her, both as a musician and as a person. "Some things changed for the better, some for the worse. I know I am stronger and wiser than before, but there is also an innocence lost, a naivety that we will never have back. When I think of the carefree moments of the old days, I wish I had enjoyed it more, but ignorance is bliss, isn't it?!"

In addition to the new version of "Hey Child," Live From the Other Side includes a solo arrangement of Rumors' title track. Also, Price enlists Victoria, Russell, Franklin and Armstrong on a third and final addition to the EP: a cover of The Beatles' "Help," inspired by Tina Turner's rendition of the song.

"I would also like to dedicate this EP to a hero of all of ours: Ms. Tina Turner. Her work has had such a massive influence on me ever since I heard her story and watched her movie What's Love Got to Do With It when I was just 10 years old," explains Price. "Her strength, talent and truth have inspired me endlessly and I loved performing her interpretation of "Help" by the Beatles.

"I believe in the power to manifest your own destiny, and I offer Tina's Buddhist mantra to anyone who may need it: 'Namu Myoho Renge Kyo' means 'I honor the Universal Mystical Law of Cause and Effect.' Take it with you wherever you go, and hope to see you down the highway," Price concludes.

Before it drops on Friday, Live From the Other Side is available to pre-save.

